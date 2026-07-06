Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports witnessed an increase in handling of container volumes, general and bulk cargoes and vessels in June this year compared to the previous month.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, Mwani Qatar stated “Qatar ports welcomed 121 vessels in June 2026, marking a 21% growth compared to last May.

Additionally, the ports handled over 78,000 TEUs, up 13%, nearly 23,000 tons of general cargo, and over 67,000 tons of bulk cargo, a 40% increase from the previous month.

The three ports handled 78,002 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) containers, 23,092 tonnes of general cargo, 67,371 tonnes of bulk cargo, and 7,264 heads of livestock.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations.

This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country’s role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region. Advanced technology and modern operational capabilities enable Mwani Qatar to further strengthen marine safety and streamline port operations, with the organisation delivering a comprehensive range of services designed to ensure the safe and efficient movement of vessels throughout Qatar’s maritime network.

Mwani Qatar has solidified its position as a fundamental pillar of economic diversification in Qatar and a vital link in the global supply chain. The past year was characterised by a steadfast commitment to operational efficiency, digital innovation, and sustainable growth, in alignment with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

By achieving record handling rates and increasing Hamad Port’s share of regional trade, Mwani continues to fulfill the Ministry of Transport’s strategic plan to transform Qatar into a vital commercial and logistical hub in the region.

By providing world-class competitive services, it supports the non-oil sector and contributes to turning the country’s national vision into a tangible reality.

Recently, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, climbed three spots to rank 8th globally and 2nd in the Gulf region in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This achievement reflects the port high operational efficiency and its capacity to maintain superior performance and resilience despite ongoing disruptions and shifts in global trade and supply chains.

It marks another milestone for Qatar’s principal maritime gateway and reflects the port’s growing importance in global trade and logistics. The latest ranking highlights Hamad Port’s ability to deliver high operational efficiency and maintain resilient performance despite ongoing disruptions affecting international shipping and supply chains.

The CPPI is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive assessments of container port performance worldwide. Developed using extensive operational data, the index evaluates ports primarily on vessel turnaround times, the time required for ships to complete loading and unloading operations. The metric serves as a key indicator of efficiency, reliability and the overall quality of port services.

Hamad Port’s improved standing demonstrates its capacity to sustain superior operational performance in an increasingly challenging global environment. The ranking also underscores the port’s emergence as a major regional logistics hub.

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