Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and Agility, a public warehousing and advanced logistics company, signed an agreement to develop a logistics hub as well as regional distribution and redistribution centers, as per a statement.

With investments ranging between $30 million and $35 million, the integrated logistics zone is expected to span around 53,000 square meters and generate around 400 direct job opportunities.

Commenting on the signing, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the project aligns with the state’s ongoing plans to develop infrastructure and services supporting logistics activities within the SCZONE.

Madbouly added that the partnership aims to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce the time and cost of goods movement, and leverage Egypt's strategic location as a primary corridor for global trade.

Meanwhile, the venture will be executed through close coordination between the SCZONE and the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) to bolster the nation's investment climate and streamline project setup procedures.

This project will help strengthen the logistics services system within the authority by establishing centers for storage, assembly, re-export, and redistribution.

In February 2025, Madbouly inaugurated the first phase of Agility's customs center in the Sokhna Industrial Zone. The facility spanned 21,000 square meters, with a $25 million investment.