DP World and Lintara Properties, the real estate unit of Bahrain's Arcapita Group Holdings, have broken ground on a new 20,000 square metre build-to-suit logistics centre in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

Construction of the Grade A facility is expected to finish in the first quarter of 2027, the companies said in a joint statement.

Lintara Properties will act as development manager during the construction phase and will assume asset management responsibilities upon completion of the facility.

DP World will operate the logistics centre.

The new facility will feature 12-metre clear height storage, temperature-controlled areas, dedicated dangerous goods storage, supporting office space and associated operational amenities, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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