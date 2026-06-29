AD Ports Group and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will jointly invest 84 million dirhams ($22.87 million) in expanding the latter’s dedicated berth at Khalifa Port.



The multi-phase berth enhancement programme will upgrade EGA’s dedicated port infrastructure to accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, which can transport 15–20 percent more cargo than the Capesize vessels currently calling at EGA’s berth, AD Ports said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.



The upgraded berth is expected to handle 8 million tonnes of bulk cargo annually upon completion by August 2028.



In addition, the programme includes upgrades to the existing capping beam, the installation of new bollards and fenders, the extension of crane beams and foundations, the provision of additional utility connections, and dredging works.



Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer – Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said that the collaborative, long-term investment will enhance the capabilities of critical trade infrastructure and enable partners to grow and compete more effectively on the global stage.



Khalifa Port is a strategic gateway for the company’s global operations, said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA.



He added that the new investment will strengthen the long-term capacity, efficiency, and performance of our dedicated berth at Khalifa Port.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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