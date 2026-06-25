FlyVaayu, the UAE’s first dedicated freight carrier based in Ras Al Khaimah, has opened its AMO CAR 145 facility at Ras Al Khaimah Airport.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Sheikh Engineer Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Manish Seth, CEO of RAK Airport; Engineer Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director-General of the RAK Transport Authority and Acting Director-General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah; Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Vijay Arumbakkam, CEO and Accountable Manager of FlyVaayu; Meena Arumbakkam, Director of FlyVaayu; FlyVaayu employees; and other dignitaries.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, expressed his pride in this milestone achievement, stating, “This successful opening this AMO CAR 145 facility is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing capability in the aviation Eco System to service the maintenance requirements of both local and international operators from RAK Airport. It reflects the strength of our infrastructure, the professionalism of FlyVaayu, RAK DCA, RAK Airport and the Emirate’s commitment to supporting operations that serve international markets with efficiency and care."

"RAK Airport is poised for tremendous growth — in both passenger and cargo operations," said Manish Seth, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. "The successful opening of this CAR 145 facility will mean that all operators using RAK Airport will have access to world class line maintenance facilities contributing significantly to efficient and safe operations.”

“This capability allows FlyVaayu to provide maintenance services to both its own fleet and third-party operators, supporting increased airline activity, job creation, technical expertise, and economic growth within Ras Al Khaimah”, said Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director-General of the RAK Transport Authority and Acting Director General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah.

“This gives us the confidence to undertake more MRO activities in RAK Airport and truly develop a world class MRO ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Vijay Arumbakkam, CEO & Accountable Manager of FlyVaayu.

The company is currently the only CAR-145 approved maintenance organization at the airport authorized to perform scheduled maintenance checks up to 1,000 Flight Hours (FH), 1,000 Flight Cycles (FC), or 6 months, whichever comes first.

As part of its future expansion plans, FlyVaayu aims to establish additional aviation maintenance facilities, including Wheels and Brakes, Battery, and NDT workshops, as well as a full Airbus A320 Base Maintenance facility. These developments will enhance local aviation capabilities, create employment opportunities for UAE Nationals and aviation professionals, and further position Ras Al Khaimah as a growing aviation maintenance hub in the region.

FlyVaayu operates a fleet of two A320P2Fs (passenger-to-freighter conversions) using RAK Airport as its base.

FlyVaayu has positioned Ras Al Khaimah as a regional cargo hub, offering capacity to freight forwarders, importers, exporters, e-commerce players, charter operators, and last-mile providers on routes to Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.