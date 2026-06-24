Royal Jordanian Airlines launched a new direct Amman–Vienna route on June 24, operating four weekly flights with modern aircraft, aiming to expand its European presence and enhance passenger comfort with upgraded onboard services.

The Vice Chairman / CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, said that the Amman–Vienna route comes within the framework of the company’s strategy, which aims to strengthen its position as a leading airline in the region and increase its share in the European continent, which represents one of the airline’s key markets, while also supporting Jordan’s position as a global tourism destination and attracting tourists to discover Jordan’s diverse attractions.

He added that the new route represents a qualitative addition to Royal Jordanian’s network, particularly as the Austrian capital is considered a major European hub that provides access to a wide range of destinations. The route will contribute to strengthening air connectivity between Jordan and Central Europe, creating greater opportunities for tourism and trade between the two countries, in addition to facilitating onward connections through Royal Jordanian’s hub in Amman to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

He further noted that the company continues to implement its expansion plans, which include adding new destinations, modernizing the fleet, and enhancing the passenger experience, contributing to strengthening Royal Jordanian’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.

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