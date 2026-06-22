Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has celebrated its seasonal flights to El Alamein, Egypt, further strengthening air connectivity between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss received Riham Khalil, Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain and senior industry leaders at Bahrain International Airport prior to the departure of the inaugural flight.

Upon arrival at El Alamein International Airport, the debut flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, said the Bahrain flag-carrier in a statement.

A reception was subsequently held, attended by a senior delegation from Gulf Air, airport officials, and invited guests.

Gulf Air’s seasonal service to El Alamein reinforces its role as a key regional connector, enhancing travel options while supporting ties between Bahrain and Egypt, it stated.

El Alamein is one of Gulf Air’s summer 2026 seasonal destinations which also include Geneva, Malaga, and Nice, it added.

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