flydubai has announced today the resumption and expansion of its network operations into Syria with the launch of a new daily non-stop service to Aleppo International Airport (ALP).

Scheduled to commence on 20th July 2026, Aleppo becomes flydubai’s second destination in Syria, joining the capital city, Damascus. This reinforces the airline’s commitment to opening up previously underserved markets.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to resume our operations to Aleppo after nearly 14 years of halted operations. The introduction of our daily service to Aleppo marks an important milestone in our network expansion strategy. Our primary mandate has always been to support Dubai’s aviation hub by creating direct air links to previously underserved markets. By providing reliable, daily operations to Aleppo, we are not only catering to a strong existing demand for direct travel, but we are also fostering closer economic, cultural and familial ties between the UAE and Syria.”

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Since resuming our flights to Damascus last summer, we have been encouraged by the strong demand for travel on this route. The resumption of our non-stop service to Aleppo builds on this momentum, providing our customers with greater choice and more convenient travel options between Dubai and Syria. The launch of our new daily service also comes at an ideal time to support increased travel demand during the peak summer period, and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board soon.”