Emirates will introduce its Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai–Delhi route from October 25, making Delhi the third Indian gateway to welcome the airline’s double-decker aircraft.

The four-class A380 service will complement Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777 operations, offering Premium Economy across all daily Delhi flights.

The airline is expanding its Premium Economy offering to six Indian cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi, providing travellers with enhanced comfort, including spacious leather seating, refined dining and premium amenities.

Kolkata will also receive Airbus A350 service from October.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “Emirates' long-standing commitment to India is reflected in the continued rollout of our latest products, designed to enhance the travel experience. We are pleased to introduce our highly anticipated A380 services to Delhi, a vital gateway in our network, from October. Given the strong demand for travel to and from India, it is an honour to expand our A380 footprint in the country, with Delhi joining Mumbai and Bengaluru as our third A380 destination. We would like to thank the authorities for making this possible and value our continued partnership.

Kazim added: “We are also making our Premium Economy product more widely available across India to reach six gateways and close to half of our scheduled weekly flights. A host of other service enhancements are in the pipeline as a testament to our partnership with India and commitment to our customers.”

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