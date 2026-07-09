Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has officially launched the ‘Zero Paper’ initiative, a strategic move designed to accelerate digital transformation, improve institutional performance, and embed sustainable practices within the organisation.

This project is aligned with broader government directives regarding digital adoption and the key objectives of Oman Vision 2040. The launch ceremony was patronised by His Excellency H E Dr Hamad Mohammed al Dhawyani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), alongside the Chairman of the Environment Authority and other senior officials.

The initiative aims to significantly reduce paper dependency while establishing a more efficient and flexible digital work environment that enhances service quality and streamlines operations.