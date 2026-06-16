While market exploration for carbon utilisation is ongoing, a feasibility study for carbon sequestration has also been completed: OMIFCO

MUSCAT, JUNE 15

Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) is examining multiple pathways to develop low-carbon ammonia, a product increasingly sought after as global industries and energy markets accelerate efforts to decarbonise supply chains.

The initiative, disclosed in the company’s prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO), forms part of a broader clean energy transition and decarbonisation strategy intended for phased implementation over the medium to long term.

OMIFCO said it has already undertaken a series of studies focused on decarbonisation and clean energy integration, aligned with national climate and emissions reduction targets. These include the OMIFCO Roadmap on Decarbonisation & Clean Energy, a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) pre-feasibility study, and the Sur Hydrogen and Energy Transition Cluster pre-feasibility study. All initiatives remain under evaluation as the company assesses technical and commercial viability.

The OMIFCO Roadmap on Decarbonisation & Clean Energy serves as a foundational study for the company’s transition towards cleaner energy systems. It evaluates a full spectrum of available technologies, including renewable energy integration, green hydrogen and green ammonia production routes, CCUS solutions and other low-carbon opportunities relevant to the company’s operations. The study was conducted by Norway-based AKSO, with the final report submitted in the third quarter of 2024.

Separately, the CCUS pre-feasibility study assessed technologies for capturing, storing and utilising carbon dioxide emissions from the flue gas stacks of OMIFCO’s ammonia plants. The work was carried out by Italy’s Casale, which recommended a suitable carbon capture technology based on technical and operational considerations. While market exploration for carbon utilisation is ongoing, a feasibility study for carbon sequestration has also been completed. However, implementation would require the development of dedicated CO₂ transport infrastructure to move captured emissions to end users or storage sites.

The Sur Hydrogen and Energy Transition Cluster study expands the scope beyond OMIFCO to a broader industrial ecosystem in the Sur region, including other energy participants such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations. A pre-feasibility assessment was completed in 2023, identifying potential cluster-level synergies for hydrogen and low-carbon energy development. Participating stakeholders have since signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed on a scope of work, with a joint tender process for a detailed feasibility study expected to follow.

In parallel, OMIFCO is also assessing specific pathways for low-carbon ammonia production. These include the integration of green hydrogen, sourced either externally or produced in-house, and the use of renewable energy such as solar and wind to power plant utilities and auxiliary systems including compressors and pumps.

The company is additionally evaluating the use of renewable electricity supplied through the national grid, depending on the pace of infrastructure expansion and supplier-side decarbonisation. Together, these measures form a phased strategy aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of production while maintaining operational reliability and export competitiveness in global fertiliser markets.