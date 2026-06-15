MUSCAT: The Environment Authority (EA) announced the implementation of the fifth phase of the ban on plastic shopping bags, from July 1.

The move is part of the EA’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic pollution, promote sustainable consumption practices, and preserve natural resources and biodiversity in the Sultanate of Oman.

The EA said that the fifth phase includes a ban on the use of plastic shopping bags in several new commercial activities, including furniture and blanket stores, shops selling daggers, gold and silverware, car care centers and car dealerships. This is part of the gradual national plan to curb reliance on single-use plastic bags and encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternatives thereby mitigating the negative impacts of plastic waste on the terrestrial and marine environments and preserving ecosystems and biodiversity.

The Environment Authority said that the ban on the use of plastic sacks is part of national efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and balance development needs with the preservation of natural resources for future generations by adopting more responsible production and consumption practices.

The authority called on businesses and consumers to comply with the ban on plastic bags and shift to sustainable alternatives instead. It affirmed its continued efforts to implement awareness and educational programmes aimed at promoting environmental awareness and highlighting the dangers of plastic pollution and its impact on the environment and public health.

The authority emphasized its ongoing monitoring of the decision’s implementation in cooperation with relevant stakeholders to ensure its objectives are met and to contribute to achieving the goals of environmental sustainability and the priorities of Oman Vision 2040, ultimately leading to a more sustainable environment and a better quality of life.

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