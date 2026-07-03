Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded a week-long business delegation to China, led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, with engagements across Suzhou and Shenzhen. The trip strengthened trusted ties with industrial associations and companies across new energy, intelligent equipment and green construction.

The visit to Suzhou followed RAKEZ’s growing partnership with THi, which is focused on the development of a next-generation industrial park in Ras Al Khaimah for high-tech and smart manufacturing businesses, with a focus on attracting East Asian enterprises and advancing global innovation. The RAKEZ delegation conducted a strategic review and follow-up inspection of THi’s industrial park development progress, including the implementation of agreements and operational milestones.

In Shenzhen, RAKEZ hosted an investment seminar that brought together a dozen key enterprises for an industry ecosystem dialogue focused on market entry strategy, policy support and cross-border investment opportunities within the RAKEZ free zone framework. The participating companies represented sectors including PV and energy storage, new energy equipment, wire and cable, supply chain logistics, building curtain wall, cross-border global integrated services, digital exhibition and PV construction engineering.

Commenting on the successful trip, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “This roadshow reflects our continued commitment to strengthening RAKEZ’s ties with China, which is a key market with strong industrial growth potential. By engaging directly with associations, investors and businesses across key sectors, we are creating more pathways for Chinese enterprises to explore opportunities in the UAE and beyond. Additionally, our strategy aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a stable, connected and growth-focused hub for companies looking to expand regionally and globally.”

RAKEZ currently supports close to 400 Chinese companies operating across sectors such as recycling, LED lighting, engineering and packaging. Notable Chinese businesses within the RAKEZ community include Metally Industries, China State Construction, Maxtron Show Lighting, Zaiwei Construction and Bright Ink & Coating.

Beyond the roadshow, RAKEZ’s China links include strategic collaborations with Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shenzhen (Longhua), and Foshan Commerce Bureau. It is also supporting China-linked industrial projects in the Ras Al Khaimah, including Mighty Industrial Park’s plans for a China-UAE industrial park focused on metal recycling, smelting, precious metal refining and advanced manufacturing, contributing to sustainable industrial development and circular economy initiatives.

Together, these engagements and initiatives reinforce RAKEZ’s role as a trusted hub for Chinese enterprises seeking long-term industrial growth in Ras Al Khaimah and the wider region.