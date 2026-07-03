RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said its inspection campaigns have uncovered more than 80,000 violations related to non-compliance with Saudization requirements, with legal action taken against offending private sector establishments.

The ministry said the violations were detected through an integrated digital and field inspection system designed to monitor compliance with labor market regulations and Saudization decisions.

The system combines automated electronic platforms that continuously analyze establishment data and identify non-compliance indicators in real time with on-site inspection visits to verify that workplace conditions match registered information.

Since the beginning of 2026 through the end of the first half of the year, the ministry conducted more than 500,000 inspections of private sector establishments, resulting in the detection of more than 240,000 labor violations and the issuance of over 50,000 warnings to non-compliant businesses.

The ministry said inspection teams also confirmed that more than 200,000 establishments complied with labor laws, regulations, and ministerial decisions, reflecting growing compliance across the labor market.

It noted that enforcement of Saudization requirements remained a key focus of inspection efforts, with more than 80,000 violations recorded for failing to comply with localization decisions covering professions and business activities.

The ministry added that digital tools and smart inspection mechanisms have significantly enhanced regulatory efficiency.

During the first half of 2026, the newly introduced Smart Inspection System helped detect more than 60,000 violations by improving the accuracy and effectiveness of compliance monitoring.

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