RIYADH - The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced, in a recently issued guide reviewed by Okaz newspaper, that occupational fitness assessments and non-communicable disease (NCD) screenings will be introduced for all employees in Saudi Arabia through a three-phase implementation plan.

The phased rollout will initially cover employees in public-sector entities and non-profit organizations before being fully extended to all professions and economic sectors across the Kingdom. The three phases of implementing the tests will start with pre-employment; then high-risk companies and establishments; and finally all companies and establishments.

The first phase will require mandatory NCD screenings for employees prior to the commencement of employment. Establishments will be obligated to conduct these screenings and upload the results to the approved electronic system within the first six months of the regulations coming into effect.

The second phase will begin upon completion of the first phase and will continue for 12 months. During this stage, screenings will be progressively expanded to include existing employees, with priority given to high-risk establishments. It will also involve completing the integration of all establishments into the approved electronic system.

In the third phase, the regulations will be fully implemented across all entities, establishments, and employees operating in various economic sectors and activities. Public-sector entities and non-profit organizations will be required to comply with all provisions of the guide, irrespective of the type of contractual arrangement or nature of employment. This includes permanent employees, temporary or seasonal workers, trainees, persons with disabilities, and remote workers.

Under the guide, employees, who fail to meet the prescribed occupational fitness requirements, will not be permitted to continue practicing their profession. In such cases, the entity or establishment must take the necessary measures to change the employee’s profession, while allowing for additional examinations to prove their capability to perform the required duties.

Candidates seeking employment and completing onboarding procedures will not be allowed to commence work until their examination results have been issued and approved by a physician specializing in occupational medicine. Examinations will also be conducted during employment in circumstances involving occupational injuries or diseases, or at the time of change in profession or work environment, or where periodic assessments are required based on the nature of the profession.

The guide is intended to standardize procedures for implementing the regulations, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and strengthen the protection of workers’ health and occupational safety through a unified system for occupational fitness assessments and non-communicable disease screenings.

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