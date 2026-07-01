RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has raised Saudization rate in engineering professions in the private sector to 30 percent effective from Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, announced the implementation of this decision, which is applicable to establishments employing five or more workers in the covered professions.

The decision targets 46 engineering professions, including architecture, power generation, industrial, electronics, automotive, marine, and aerospace engineering, that required professional accreditation from the Saudi Council of Engineers.

HRSD supervisory teams have begun monitoring compliance across establishments, with statutory penalties to be imposed on violators following the end of the grace period.

The decision reflects ongoing efforts by both ministries to support national talent and align job opportunities with labor market requirements in the engineering sector.

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