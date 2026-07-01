BEIJING - Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held extensive talks with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, serving common interests. The ministers discussed the latest regional and international developments.

They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, foremost among them developments in the region, as well as efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability.

They emphasized the importance of ensuring maritime navigation security and preserving freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and international waterways, supporting energy security and global economic stability.

During their meeting, the ministers discussed ways to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two

countries, and enhance partnership in a number of vital sectors, foremost among them energy, industry, supply chains, and advanced technologies, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's goals, contributing to developing mutual investments, increasing trade exchange, and opening new horizons for cooperation between the

two countries.

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