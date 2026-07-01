DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) team at Emirates Towers, where he reviewed the progress of new education initiatives being led by the Authority and their implementation plans under Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed affirmed that the UAE has made investment in people a deeply rooted and enduring approach, supported by the guidance of its leadership. Inspired by the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, providing high-quality education has become a strategic national priority that the UAE continues to advance and sustain as a cornerstone of human development and empowerment at every stage of life.

He said that Dubai continues to strengthen an integrated education system that reflects the UAE’s authentic values and prepares talent capable of safeguarding national achievements while enhancing the emirate’s leadership and competitiveness across sectors. This is being achieved through high-quality, future-focused education that prioritises the development of skills and talent, helping to prepare a generation that is academically accomplished, firmly rooted in its identity, proud of its language and nation, and capable of excelling on the global stage.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation for KHDA’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s education system and enhance its outcomes in line with the highest international standards.

He said, “We want every learner in Dubai to be as exceptional as their nation, distinguished by qualities and skills rooted in a strong Emirati identity, authentic values, and noble principles instilled by our Founding Fathers to empower the people of the UAE with knowledge and strengthen their readiness for the future. Our goal will always be to build a generation equipped with life skills and everything needed to lead the future, enabling them to make a positive impact that serves their community and their nation.”

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA.

The KHDA team outlined the objectives of key initiatives on this year’s agenda, which focus on strengthening Arabic language learning, enhancing student wellbeing, and equipping learners with life and future skills.

The initiatives are designed to meet the needs of learners and parents across all stages of education, in line with the goals of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy. The Strategy focuses on designing a personalised learning journey for every learner in Dubai, from early childhood through school and higher education, and into lifelong learning and beyond.

Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy reflects the emirate’s vision of embedding the principle of lifelong learning and nurturing a generation of learners who are proud of their national identity, culture and heritage, open to the world, and empowered to shape their own learning journeys with flexibility and independence.

HH