The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced the launch of the updated version of its registration and admissions platform for higher education institutions (Edu Hub).

Enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), the platform is designed to support the student journey by simplifying and streamlining the process of exploring higher education institutions (HEIs) and programmes, submitting applications and planning for the future.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the platform integrates data and processes across both school and higher education, helping students plan their academic pathways and make informed decisions about their academic future.

The updated platform also features a new user interface focused on simplicity and clarity, with dedicated dashboards for students, schools and higher education institutions. Designed in line with international best practices, the platform delivers a seamless digital experience while supporting the Ministry’s efforts to leverage data and AI to enhance government service efficiency, drive zero government bureaucracy efforts and strengthen the flexibility and innovation of the UAE’s higher education system.

Amani AlBannay, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, said: “The updates to the platform mark an important step in enhancing the efficiency and speed of the entire application and registration procedures at higher education institutions. Students can easily modify and update their applications, making the registration process more efficient and seamless.

In line with our commitment to achieve the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, we continue to work with the Ministry of Education, higher education institutions and our industry and academic partners to leverage modern technologies and integrated data to enhance the student journey and ensure a smooth experience throughout all phases of higher education.”

Edu Hub enables Grade 10 and Grade 11 students to explore HEIs and academic programmes early and plan their future studies without submitting applications. Meanwhile, Grade 12 students and above can complete the full application process digitally, from uploading documents to tracking admission decisions. Grade 12 students can also create a personal profile and submit multiple applications without the need to re-enter their information each time.

The platform is integrated with the systems of the Ministry of Education and other relevant government entities, including UAE PASS, enabling seamless data exchange and verification. This integration allows students to complete registration procedures more easily without repeatedly uploading or entering information from multiple sources.

The platform also features dedicated dashboards for students, the Ministry of Education, schools, higher education institutions, academic advisors and MoHESR. A total of 74 public and private HEIs are currently registered on the platform, including the UAE’s three federal universities: United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology and Zayed University. Efforts are underway to expand access to additional institutions, with more than 40,000 students expected to benefit from the platform during its current phase.

Alongside the launch of the updated platform, MoHESR introduced a comprehensive support system for higher education institutions that includes dedicated business and technical support teams, direct communication channels and regular coordination meetings to address challenges and feedback. The initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring a seamless rollout of the platform, improving admissions and registration processes and enhancing the student experience.

Edu Hub represents a key part of MoHESR’s efforts to streamline procedures, enhance the student experience and improve operational efficiency, supporting the development of a higher education system that promotes academic excellence across the UAE. The service is available through the Ministry’s website and mobile application via the Services Portal.