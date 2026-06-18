The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) shared its future direction updates for the private education sector in the emirate, rooted in the vision of the UAE’s leadership to shaping future-ready generations that lead in technological advancement and innovation, while remaining deeply connected to Emirati identity, values, and traditions.

This direction aims to build an education ecosystem that empowers young people to navigate a rapidly transforming world, with priority emphasis on:

1. Strengthening National Identity and Values

ADEK aims to strengthen national identity among youth through initiatives that connect learning with real-world purpose, helping students develop a strong sense of belonging, responsibility, pride, and connection to the UAE’s culture and the values of the late Sheikh Zayed. One example is the National Art Expressions program, which enables students to transform creativity into meaningful expression. Most recently, through the Frontline Tribute Initiative under the programme, students honored those who protect and serve the nation through artwork, poetry, performances, and other creative expressions, reinforcing education’s role in strengthening young people’s sense of belonging and deepening their connection to the wider community.

2. Safeguarding Student Wellbeing and Health

To advance the second priority and accelerate a stronger wellbeing agenda, ADEK is rolling out a range of initiatives focused on healthier lifestyles, balanced nutrition, physical activity, and mental and emotional wellbeing to help students thrive both personally and academically. These efforts include revamping the In-School Food Policy, increasing physical activity across schools, expanding sports participation opportunities through the Abu Dhabi Schools and University Sport Championship, and strengthening elite athletic pathways through initiatives such as the All-Stars programme.

3. Equipping Students with Future-ready Skills

Under the new direction, greater emphasis has been placed on future-ready skills, with literacy and reading, in both Arabic and English, recognised as key predictors of academic achievement and long-term social mobility. This is being supported through targeted assessments, interventions, and practical toolkits designed to help schools strengthen reading outcomes. As part of this priority, a sharper focus is set as well on life readiness skills, financial literacy, and preparation for future family and community roles. AI capability remains another key focus, with plans to roll out a comprehensive suite of initiatives spanning frameworks, curriculum resources, implementation guides, and training programs for both students and teachers, built around a human-centered approach that goes beyond developing passive AI users to fostering ethical awareness, cultural alignment, human oversight, critical thinking, and academic integrity in the use of technology.

4. Ensuring an Equitable, Affordable and High-quality Education Ecosystem, Driven by Hhigh-calibre Teachers

As education continues to evolve, educators remain central to bringing this vision to life. In its recently announced revamped teacher talent approach, ADEK reinforced its commitment to teachers, from upholding excellence through clear standards and frameworks, to celebrating and rewarding outstanding educators, and supporting teachers in reaching their full potential through continuous professional development.

In parallel, ADEK continues to expand pathways into the teaching profession to attract passionate individuals with real-world experience and a deep understanding of UAE values, while partnerships such as the recent MoU with Aldar Education aim to accelerate Emiratization across the education sector and strengthen the national values and identity across Abu Dhabi’s classrooms.

These priorities are designed to prepare young people not only to succeed professionally, but to thrive across all aspects of life, whether as confident individuals, future parents or active contributors to their communities.

The department’s forward-looking direction was shared with leaders in private education by HMohamed Alqadi, Chairman of ADEK, during the Principals Meet-Up event, a collaborative platform that brought together over 220 private school leaders from across the emirate.

The Principals Meetup also helped gather direct feedback and perspectives from leaders in education, reinforcing ADEK’s belief that shaping the future of education is a collaborative effort driven by continuous dialogue and strong partnership with the education community.