The wholesale and retail trade sector continues to play a pivotal role in Oman’s economic development, serving as one of the largest contributors to non-oil GDP and advancing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. As a key pillar of economic diversification, the sector connects manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, and consumers, ensuring the efficient movement of goods across domestic and international markets.

As one of the Oman most dynamic economic sectors, wholesale and retail trade makes a substantial contribution to commercial activity, private sector growth, employment generation, and supply chain resilience. It also plays a strategic role in supporting industrial development by improving market access for locally manufactured products and strengthening linkages between domestic production and global value chains.

According to the latest economic indicators released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the wholesale and retail trade sector recorded growth of 4.0% at current prices, increasing its contribution to RO 863.4 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared with the corresponding period of 2025. At constant prices, which measure real economic growth by excluding inflationary effects, the sector expanded by 1.6% to reach RO 801 million. These results demonstrate sustainable growth driven by higher commercial activity, stronger consumer demand, and improved market performance.

The sector also witnessed robust growth in investment. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased by approximately 9.5%, reaching RO 302.4 million during the same period. This reflects growing investor confidence in Oman’s economy, supported by ongoing regulatory reforms, attractive investment incentives, strategic infrastructure development, and Oman stable and competitive business environment.

Another key indicator of the sector’s strength is the continued expansion of re-export activities. Re-exports increased by 4.6% to reach RO 367 million during the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing Oman’s strategic position as a regional trade, logistics, and distribution hub connecting markets across the GCC, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Transport equipment products were the primary driver of this growth, recording an exceptional increase of more than 120%, with re-export values reaching approximately RO 153 million. This remarkable performance highlights the increasing utilisation of Oman’s world-class ports, integrated free zones, and advanced logistics infrastructure as regional gateways for international trade and supply chain operations.

The wholesale and retail trade sector also remains a significant source of employment for Omani nationals. By the end of 2025, the number of Omanis employed in the sector reached 67,316, demonstrating its important contribution to national workforce development and private sector employment.

Among them, 19,647 were employed in sales occupations, underscoring the sector’s role in creating customer-facing career opportunities, enhancing national workforce participation, and supporting the localisation of commercial activities across Oman.

The sector’s continued growth aligns closely with the government’s efforts to strengthen Oman’s competitiveness through the development of world-class logistics services, digital trade facilitation, customs modernisation, and investment-friendly policies. Together, these initiatives are improving supply chain efficiency, reducing transaction costs, facilitating trade, and enhancing market accessibility for businesses operating in Oman.

Beyond its direct economic contribution, the wholesale and retail trade sector plays a vital role in supporting industrial expansion by providing efficient distribution networks for Omani products in domestic and international markets. It also contributes to strengthening food security, enhancing supply chain resilience, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, and creating diverse employment opportunities across a wide range of commercial activities.

Looking ahead, the continued expansion of wholesale and retail trade, supported by increasing foreign investment and rising re-export activity, is expected to further strengthen Oman’s position as a leading regional trade and logistics hub. Backed by strategic infrastructure, modern ports, integrated free zones, and a competitive investment ecosystem, the sector is well positioned to make an even greater contribution to sustainable economic growth, economic diversification, and the long-term ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

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