Arab Finance: The board of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company initially greenlighted proceeding with the development of an integrated logistics zone project in Alexandria, according to a bourse statement.

The preliminary feasibility study has been presented, while the completion of the technical, financial, and regulatory studies is subject to the board’s approval.

Earlier this week, Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport refused to sell its shares in Alexandria Container to UAE-based Black Caspian Logistics Holding Limited.

During the January-March period of 2026, the EGX-listed company recorded an annual rise of 10% in net profits after tax, achieving EGP 1.943 billion, compared with EGP 1.763 billion.