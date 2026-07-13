Leading UAE integrated facilities management provider, Emrill, has opened a new central warehouse in Ras Al Khor, Dubai, further enhancing operational efficiency, improving material distribution and supporting more sustainable operations.

Located to support service delivery across all Emrill’s UAE contracts, the facility has been designed to improve response times, streamline material distribution and strengthen inventory management processes. The relocation is expected to reduce travel time by up to 12 minutes per trip on average across its Dubai operations, supporting faster material movement to sites while reducing fuel consumption and transportation costs.

The warehouse incorporates an advanced multi-tier mezzanine integrated racking system that improves inventory visibility, stock control and picking efficiency. The enhanced storage solution supports faster access to materials, more efficient warehouse operations and improved supply chain performance.

As part of Emrill's ongoing commitment to safety and compliance, the facility includes dedicated controlled storage rooms for pesticides, chemicals, paint materials and gas cylinders. These segregated storage areas support the safe handling and storage of hazardous materials in accordance with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Civil Defence regulations.

The facility also contributes to the organisation’s sustainability objectives through the installation of a solar tubular lighting system, reducing reliance on electrical lighting during daylight hours and supporting more energy-efficient operations.

Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, said: "Delivering exceptional service relies on having the right infrastructure in place to support our people and our operations. The new warehouse enhances the speed and efficiency with which materials are distributed across our client sites, while providing greater visibility, control and flexibility across our supply chain. These improvements support faster response times, more efficient service delivery and an enhanced experience for our clients.

"By investing in smarter, safer and more sustainable ways of working, we are strengthening the operational foundations of the business and enhancing our ability to deliver the high standards of service our clients expect."

Suzie Shadbolt, Commercial Director at Emrill, said: "The strategic location of the new warehouse, combined with enhanced storage and inventory management capabilities, will help ensure materials are available where and when they are needed. This provides a more coordinated approach to resource management across our contracts while helping improve operational efficiency."

The warehouse forms part of Emrill's ongoing efforts to enhance the systems, infrastructure and operational capabilities supporting the delivery of facilities management services. -TradeArabia News Service

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