Saudi Arabia - SAL Logistics Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with flyadeal to enhance cooperation in training, qualification, and talent development, supporting Saudi Arabia’s logistics ecosystem and aviation sector.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate through SAL Academy to exchange expertise in supply chain and logistics services, while developing specialized training programmes focused on modern and innovative solutions.

The partnership will also include joint working teams, knowledge sharing, workshops, seminars, and professional development opportunities for employees.

The initiative aims to strengthen operational capabilities, improve workforce readiness, and support the growth of national talent across the aviation and logistics industries.

Saleh Al-Dini, Chief Shared Services Officer at SAL, said: “This MoU represents an important step in strengthening the role of SAL Academy as a platform for developing national competencies and building specialized capabilities in the logistics and aviation sectors. Through this cooperation with flyadeal, we continue our commitment to delivering quality training programs that combine knowledge with practical experience, contributing to the empowerment of national talent and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in human capability development.”

Mohammed Mudhish, Chief People Officer at flyadeal, said: “This collaboration reflects flyadeal’s commitment to developing national talent by enhancing employee capabilities and supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s aviation sector through specialized training and knowledge exchange”

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