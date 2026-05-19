Saudi Ports Authority Mawani has ​launched ⁠the "Red Sea Express" shipping ‌service at King Fahd Industrial Port in ​Yanbu, to speed up cargo ​handling, cut waiting times, ​and boost logistics efficiency at the port, ⁠Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

The service links the ports of Jeddah, Yanbu, ​Ain ‌Sokhna in Egypt, ⁠and ⁠Aqaba in Jordan

Capacity of the ​new service ‌is 1,100 standard ⁠containers.

King Fahd Industrial Port, in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, is one of the largest ports for loading crude oil and petrochemicals in the ‌Red Sea

Saudi Arabia has increased shipments ⁠through Yanbu to offset ​a near-halt to traffic through the Strait of ​Hormuz during the ‌Iran war

(Reporting by ⁠Ahmed Elimam, ​editing by Gus Trompiz)