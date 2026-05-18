BRAZZAVILLE - AD Ports Group has awarded three major contracts for the design and construction of marine and landside infrastructure, and the sourcing of crane equipment, for the Noatum Ports Pointe-Noire Terminal in the Republic of the Congo.

The container terminal is being developed under AD Ports Group’s majority-owned joint venture with the CMA CGM Group, through its subsidiary CMA Terminals, following an agreement signed between the two parties in February 2025.

The contract awards, with a combined value of approximately AED735 million (US$200 million), mark a milestone in the development of the new container terminal, which is being delivered under AD Ports Group’s 30-year concession agreement with the Government of the Republic of the Congo, extendable by a further 20 years.

The awards include two contracts for marine works and topside works valued at approximately AED551 million ($150 million) to MAR CONTRACTING SARLU and MBTP SA JV, in addition to an AED184 million ($50 million) contract for three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and nine rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes awarded to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC).

The container terminal will initially include a quay wall of approximately 420 metres in length and 16 metres in depth, capable of accommodating Patagonia-class vessels, alongside a 100,000 sqm logistics area.

Under its concession agreement with the Congolese government, the Group has the right to develop additional multipurpose cargo capabilities, to be evaluated in line with evolving business demand.

Mohamed Eidha AlMenhali, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, said that these contract awards mark a significant step towards delivering a modern and future-ready container terminal at the Port of Pointe-Noire, in partnership with CMA Terminals. This development reflects AD Ports Group’s long-term commitment to investing in high-growth markets and developing integrated maritime and logistics infrastructure that strengthens regional trade connectivity.

"This strategic investment will not only enhance port capacity, but also to create lasting value for Congolese communities through job creation, skills development, and stronger integration into global trade," he said.

AlMenhali added that this development will also support economic diversification, attract leading global shipping lines, and deliver sustainable value for the Republic of the Congo and the wider region, in line with the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE.

The foundational contracts advance the development of the new container terminal at the Port of Pointe-Noire, enhancing its capacity to handle larger vessels and higher annual throughput, which further reinforces its role as a regional trade gateway serving Central and West Africa. Construction is expected to be completed in approximately two years.

Based on comparable port developments, Noatum Ports’ Pointe-Noire Terminal is estimated to create up to 9,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, from the initial phase of construction and through the start of operations.

Construction activities are projected to create up to 800 jobs, whilst direct terminal operations are expected to support a further 400 roles. In addition, up to 7,000 indirect jobs are anticipated through new business opportunities enabled by the terminal.

The development of the Noatum Ports Pointe Noire Terminal is closely aligned with the Government of the Republic of the Congo’s vision and the National Development Plan for Congo Brazzaville, which prioritises economic diversification, reduced dependence on hydrocarbons, and inclusive growth.

By modernising port infrastructure, enhancing trade competitiveness, and strengthening logistics capabilities, AD Ports Group supports the Government’s ambition to position Pointe Noire as a leading maritime and logistics hub for Central and West Africa, whilst generating sustainable economic and social benefits.

The marine works contract includes the full design and construction of the quay wall, marine structures, crane foundations, quay infrastructure, and associated waterside works.

The topside works contract covers the development of a concession area, including container yard infrastructure, operational and administrative facilities, utilities networks, substations, and supporting terminal infrastructure.

The crane supply contract covers the manufacture and delivery of Super Post-Panamax STS cranes, which are amongst the largest and most advanced in container ports. The hybrid RTG cranes are expected to reduce diesel consumption by up to 60 percent compared to conventional diesel-powered RTGs, equivalent to savings of approximately 1 million litres of fuel per year, and a reduction of around 5,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

AD Ports Group continues to expand across Africa, with port terminals and logistics businesses in Egypt, Tanzania, Angola, Cameroon, and the Republic of the Congo, supporting regional trade integration and long-term economic development.

In addition, the Group provides maritime shipping services in West and East Africa and is building a 20km² industrial and logistics park in East Port Said, Egypt, at the Mediterranean entrance to the Suez Canal.