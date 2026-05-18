Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has launched its naming rights and sponsorship project for the Haramain High Speed Railway stations, specifically covering the stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah (Sulaimaniyah), and King Abdullah Economic City.

The initiative is designed to open new investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector, enhance asset utilisation, and allow commercial brands to reach a massive segment of passengers across one of the Kingdom's most vital transport networks, SAR said.

The project focuses on elevating the passenger experience by developing the station environments and activating new commercial services within them. By utilising high-density operational sites, the project offers strategic marketing opportunities that boost brand visibility while supporting overall integration with private enterprises. Interested investors can apply for these naming rights and sponsorship through SAR's official channels, it said.

Operating at speeds up to 300 km/h, the Haramain High Speed Railway ranks among the 10 fastest electric trains globally. Utilising a fleet of 35 trains, the network connects Makkah and Madinah via stations at Jeddah (Sulaimaniyah), King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City, serving millions of passengers, pilgrims, and Umrah performers annually, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

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