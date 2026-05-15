Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office of the State of Qatar (IMO) said the country’s ports handled 50738 containers for April 2026.

In a social media post, IMO stated that the April 2026 trade flow highlights showed that the three major ports in the country - Hamad, Doha and Ruwais- continue to demonstrate resilience and operational continuity amid regional challenges.

It noted that the ports also had 93 ships, with a 14 percent increase compared to March 2026.

For the cargo and essential supply movement, 10437 tonnes of general cargo, 8600 tonnes of bulk cargo and 9379 shipments of livestock were also received.

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