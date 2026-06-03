A boom in deep seaport construction across different parts of Africa is not sufficient and will not, on its own, drive the continent’s economic future unless there are massive investments in strategic marine assets such as vessel acquisition, coastal shipping systems, offshore support fleets, inland waterways logistics, marine engineering capabilities and cargo distribution networks to sustain trade movement.

Speaking with Tribune Online, a seasoned shipping professional, Captain Ladi Olubowale, explained that without these capabilities, established deep seaports risk becoming sophisticated gateways operated largely for the benefit of foreign shipping and logistics interests, while African economies capture only a fraction of the long-term value.

Captain Olubowale, an Executive Director of Seamate Maritime Integrated Services Limited, said this is the defining challenge facing Africa’s maritime future, as ports alone do not create maritime power.

According to him, “As Africa accelerates the development of deep seaports and industrial trade corridors, a more strategic question is emerging beyond infrastructure investment: who will control the marine assets powering Africa’s trade economy?

“Across the continent, governments are committing billions of dollars towards maritime infrastructure development. From the rapid expansion of deep seaports in Nigeria to emerging port projects and modernisation efforts in Ghana, Senegal, Angola, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, Africa is entering what may become the most transformative maritime era in its modern history.

“For many policymakers, these projects symbolise economic growth, industrialisation, regional trade integration and global competitiveness. However, beneath the optimism lies a structural reality that Africa must urgently confront: ports alone do not create maritime power.

“No nation becomes a maritime force simply by constructing terminals and dredging channels. Maritime dominance is built through ownership and control of the strategic assets that sustain trade movement — vessels, coastal shipping systems, offshore support fleets, inland waterways logistics, marine engineering capabilities, cargo distribution networks and integrated supply chain operations.

“This is the defining challenge facing Africa’s maritime future.”

He pointed out that major maritime economies such as Singapore, the UAE, China, Norway, Greece and South Korea did not become maritime powers solely through infrastructure spending, but through strategic private-sector investment in marine assets, shipping capacity, industrial logistics systems and trade-linked maritime ecosystems.

Captain Olubowale said this is a global lesson for Nigeria and other African countries, stressing that the real economic value in maritime trade lies not merely in port infrastructure, but in controlling cargo movement.

Expressing concern over how Africa will compete with foreign shipping lines in providing marine assets needed by industrial giants such as the Dangote Group or in supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Olubowale argued that Africa’s next economic battle will be fought through logistics.

“Today, Africa stands at a similar crossroads. The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is reshaping continental commerce. Simultaneously, industrial projects led by African champions such as the Dangote Group are redefining regional manufacturing, energy distribution and industrial supply chains.

“The scale of these transformations will generate unprecedented demand for coastal cargo movement, refined petroleum distribution, offshore marine support services, bulk commodity transportation, regional logistics integration, industrial marine supply operations, strategic shipping support infrastructure.

“Yet despite these opportunities, much of Africa’s maritime transport ecosystem remains externally controlled. Foreign shipping lines continue to dominate cargo movement. International marine service operators remain deeply embedded across offshore operations. Large segments of the continent’s logistics architecture still rely heavily on imported operational capacity. This dependence creates long-term economic vulnerabilities,” he stated.

Olubowale added that Africa requires maritime companies capable of building integrated marine logistics systems, strategic tanker and coastal fleet operations, offshore support infrastructure, port-linked industrial supply chains, inland waterways transportation networks, maritime intelligence and safety systems, trade corridor logistics platforms and regional marine asset management capabilities.

“As deep seaports expand, the countries and companies that position themselves around marine transportation, trade logistics, offshore operations and regional cargo systems will become the true beneficiaries of Africa’s economic rise.

“This is where indigenous maritime companies must begin to think beyond traditional agency operations and transactional shipping services. Critically, it also requires African investors to recognise maritime assets as strategic economic infrastructure rather than simply commercial shipping ventures,” he added.

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