RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked first among the G20 countries for safety, according to a report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT). The report is based on country-reported data from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Indicators Database and compares the results with the 2023 Safety Index.

The findings revealed that 97.7 percent of the total population feels safe walking alone at night in their residential neighborhoods. Among males aged 15 and above, 97 percent reported feeling safe when walking alone at night, with 86 percent stating they feel very safe and 11 percent indicating they feel somewhat safe.

By gender, the data showed that 94.9 percent of adult females feel safe walking alone at night in their neighborhoods, with 81.7 percent reporting that they feel very safe. Among adult males, 88.2 percent reported feeling very safe.

Older adults also reported high levels of perceived safety. Among those aged 60 to 64, 97.2 percent said they feel safe walking alone at night, while respondents aged 65 and above recorded the highest proportion of those feeling very safe, at 89.6 percent.

The findings highlight the significant contributions of relevant government entities in maintaining the high levels of safety experienced by residents across all regions and governorates of the Kingdom. This reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security, stability, and quality of life across a wide range of sectors, including economic, food, environmental, health, social, political, intellectual, technological, and cybersecurity. These initiatives also support the continued enhancement of public services in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

GASTAT conducts all of its statistical activities in accordance with a unified methodology tailored to the nature of each statistical product. This methodology is based on the Statistical Business Process Manual and is aligned with the internationally recognized business processes adopted by leading statistical organizations.

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