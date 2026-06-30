Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) and e& Egypt to replace electricity meters at the telecom operator's sites nationwide with advanced smart ones, according to a statement.

This contributes to raising the efficiency of the power system and increasing the accuracy of consumption measurement by using advanced technology in energy resource management.

The protocol is part of broader cooperation between the electricity sector and other industries to accelerate the deployment of smart meters across Egypt.

Under the agreement, the new meters will be integrated with EEHC's centralized meter data management (MDM) and unified head-end system (UHES), enabling more accurate and reliable data collection, advanced consumption analysis, fault detection, and improved operational efficiency.

The upgrade will simplify billing procedures, improve financial and operational oversight, and enable centralized management of meter readings, billing, and collections. EEHC will also provide ongoing technical support under the agreement.

For his part, Esmat stated that such a move aims to improve performance rates and enhance the level of services provided to subscribers.

He explained the action plan for transitioning from conventional to smart grids to accommodate large generation capacities, particularly from renewable energy sources, and to transmit energy with the highest efficiency.