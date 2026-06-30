Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials in Egyptian markets on Monday, June 29th, 2026.

The price of ammonium sulfate fell by 3.3% to EGP 19,294 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate rose by 2.1% to EGP 26,176 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 26,979 per ton, marking a daily increase of 2.5%.

Likewise, the price of grey cement climbed by 1.3% to EGP 4,050 per ton.

The investment-grade steel edged down by 0.6% to EGP 38,580 per ton.

On the other hand, Ezz Steel rose by 0.6% to register EGP 40,330 per ton.