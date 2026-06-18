Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials fluctuated on Wednesday, June 17th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate hit EGP 19,766 per ton, marking a daily fall of 2.3%.

A ton of ammonium nitrate was priced at EGP 25,318, while a ton of urea declined by 1.6% to EGP 26,091.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement edged down by 0.8% on a daily basis to reach EGP 4,055.

Meanwhile, the price of investment-grade steel rose by 0.2% to record EGP 38,357. Ezz Steel amounted to EGP 39,736 per ton.