Arab Finance: Schneider Electric has signed a partnership agreement with GIZ Egypt, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), to accelerate the growth of climate-tech startups in Egypt, according to a press release.

Both sides will join forces to expand the global ClimAccelerator program in Egypt, which is locally operated through Athar Accelerator in collaboration with Climate-KIC. This aligns with Schneider Electric’s objectives to advance energy efficiency and digital innovation across industries, businesses, and communities while supporting the development of practical solutions that contribute to driving sustainability.

Under the Private Sector Innovation Project (PSI II), the group will participate as the sustainability and technology partner for the ClimAccelerator program, providing technical support and specialized mentorship to participating startups based on their needs and alignment with the company’s expertise in sustainability, energy management, and digitalization.

In collaboration with Climate-KIC, GIZ Egypt will oversee the implementation of the ClimAccelerator program, which aims to support five climate-tech startups through a climate-focused training program.

Commenting on the partnership, Asmaa El Shiemy, Sustainability Senior Manager, Africa at Schneider Electric, stated: “We firmly believe that empowering climate-tech and clean-energy startups is a fundamental pillar in building a resilient and sustainable economy.”

El Shiemy added: “Addressing today’s environmental challenges requires integrated efforts and strong strategic partnerships among the private sector, international institutions, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative climate solutions and support the sustainable energy transition.”

She noted: “We are pleased to collaborate with a leading international organization such as GIZ to empower climate-tech entrepreneurs, by equipping them with the technical expertise and advanced solutions they need to transform their ideas into projects with tangible environmental and economic impact, directly contributing to Egypt’s sustainability agenda and the achievement of Egypt Vision 2030 goals.”

Svenja Brachmann, Head of Private Sector Innovation Project (PSI II) at GIZ Egypt, commented: “At GIZ, we believe that impactful climate action can go so much farther if the whole ecosystem works together. Through our partnership with Schneider Electric, the ClimAccelerator creates a collaborative space where agile startups and corporates with their capabilities can come together to co-develop and scale innovative climate solutions for Egypt.”