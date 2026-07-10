Arab Finance: Prices for white poultry, meat, and dairy products showed varied movements on Thursday, July 9th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry went up by 0.6% daily to reach EGP 76.6 per kilogram, while the meat’s price edged down by 0.2% to EGP 437.8 per kilogram.

A kilogram of tilapia fish increased by 0.2% to EGP 90.4 per kilogram.

Regarding dairy products, the price of a liter of packaged milk declined by 0.4% to reach EGP 45.4, while a carton of egg white eggs climbed by 1.7% daily to reach EGP 97.5.

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