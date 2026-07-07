Arab Finance: The prices of poultry, meat, and fish climbed on Monday, July 6th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price ofwhite poultry jumped by 4.4% to EGP 77.3 per kilogram, while the price of meat rose by 2.6% to EGP 452.6 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish was priced at EGP 94.5 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 5.7%.

On the other hand, the price of packaged milk went down slightly by 0.2% to reach EGP 46.1 per liter, while the price of a carton of white eggs rose by 2.4% to EGP 94.8.

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