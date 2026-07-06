Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed the prices of meat, poultry, and dairy products fluctuated during trading on Sunday, July 5th.

A kilogram of white poultry costs EGP 74.1, marking a daily decrease of 3.6%.

The price of packaged milk slightly went down by 0.1% to EGP 46.2 per liter, while a carton of white eggs fell by 2.9% to EGP 92.6.

The price of a kilogram of meet retreated by 0.9% to EGP 441.2, whereas a kilogram of tilapia fish increased by 2.4% to EGP 89.4.