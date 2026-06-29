Arab Finance: Prices of several food commodities and vegetables showed fluctuations in local markets on Sunday, June 28th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged sugar fell by 4.2% to EGP 34 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour dropped by 4.1% to EGP 26.3 per kilogram.

Packaged rice amounted to EGP 33.8 per kilogram, a drop of 1.7% on a daily basis.

The price of sunflower oil also recorded a daily decline of 1.4%, reaching EGP 102.4 per kilogram.

In the vegetable sector, the price of tomatoes shrank by 20% to EGP 17.9 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes rose by 6.3% to EGP 17.2 per kilogram.