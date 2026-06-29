Arab Finance: TITAN Egypt officially opened two export silos at its Alexandria Plant, with total investments of €10 million to strengthen the company’s export capabilities, according to an emailed press release.

The inauguration marks a huge achievement along with the company’s first shipments of Type I/II cement to the US market, a significant milestone for Egyptian industrial exports. This expansion has enabled the company to successfully export its first 38,000-ton shipment of Type I/II cement to the US in May 2026.

Currently, the company intends to boost its annual export volume to 300,000 tons by the end of 2026 and further scale export capacity to 1.3 million tons by 2028.

This will reinforce the competitiveness of Egyptian products in international markets and anchor the country’s position as a leading regional hub for industry, trade, and exports.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid commented on the event: "The government is actively working to support serious industrial investors and create a more competitive business environment.”

Farid added: “Preparing for sustainability requirements and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), along with supporting companies in complying with international standards, are crucial steps to maintain the access of Egyptian exports to global markets. These efforts significantly contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products, boosting exports, and attracting further investments."

For his part, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem said: "The inauguration of the two new export silos and the export of the first shipment of Egyptian cement to the United States represent a significant achievement that reflects the ability of Egyptian industry to penetrate global markets with high technical and competitive standards. Furthermore, this project embodies investor confidence in the Egyptian economy and industrial sector, marking a strategic step toward enhancing the export capabilities of our national industry."

Expressing his local pride, Ayman Ateyya, Governor of Alexandria, commented: "I am particularly pleased that this achievement is taking place on the grounds of Alexandria, further reinforcing its position as a regional hub for industry, logistics, and international trade. This significant milestone is not only a success for TITAN Egypt but a triumph for Egyptian industry and the national economy, sending a clear message that Egyptian products are capable of penetrating international markets with confidence, efficiency, and high quality."

Meanwhile, Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt, stated: "As we expand our export capabilities and reach new international markets, we are strengthening Egypt's integration into global supply chains while demonstrating how Egyptian talent and industry can create value, drive sustainable growth, and compete confidently on the global stage."

Earlier this month, Titan Egypt signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SolarizEgypt to develop an 11.45-megawatt solar power plant for Misr Beni Suef Cement Company, one of its subsidiaries.