The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (RAKBANK), rated Baa1 (Stable) by Moody’s and BBB+ (Stable) by Fitch, has mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ICBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq, Standard Chartered Bank and The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting on Monday, 29 June 2026.

A 5-year USD benchmark Regulation S senior unsecured bond offering, issued under RAKBANK’s EMTN Programme, will follow subject to market conditions.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com