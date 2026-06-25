Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, the investment bank of EFG Holding, has successfully concluded its advisory role on Premium’s EGP 239 million securitized bond issuance, marking its 11th securitization transaction, according to a press release.

This offering is the first issuance under the 14th securitization program of EFG Hermes for Securitization, which acted as the transaction’s special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The 36-month bond is structured into two fixed-rate tranches, with the first tranche valued at EGP 66.9 million, carrying a 12-month tenor and a P1 credit rating.

Meanwhile, the second tranche amounts to EGP 172.1 million, holding a 36-month tenor and an A credit rating.

The transaction further anchors EFG Hermes’ position in Egypt’s debt capital markets and highlights the vital role of securitization as an effective financing tool for corporates seeking to diversify funding sources and unlock value from receivables portfolios.

Commenting on the transaction, Maie Hamdy, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, said: “The issuance reflects continued demand for well-structured debt instruments backed by quality receivables. Our focus remains on advising clients on practical financing solutions that support their funding needs while contributing to the depth and development of Egypt’s debt capital markets.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor and sole transaction manager, as well as book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the transaction.

Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) served as underwriter and placement agent, while Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acted as custodian. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and KPMG served as auditor.

In June, EFG Hermes closed an EGP 5.1 billion corporate bond issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions, EFG Finance’s leasing and factoring arm, which was the largest corporate bond issuance ever completed in Egypt’s debt capital market.