Halliburton, one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Saudi oil giant Aramco to deliver integrated stimulation and completion services for unconventional gas development in the kingdom.

This award is part of a broader multi-billion contract, supporting one of the largest unconventional gas development programs globally.

It builds on Halliburton’s established portfolio supporting Aramco’s unconventional programme. Across many of the kingdom’s unconventional plays, the US energy group delivers a comprehensive suite of drilling and completion solutions.

Its integrated service model is designed to support high-intensity development programs and improve operational efficiency, workflow predictability, and execution reliability. This collaboration supports broader regional efforts toward integrated unconventional development programs, it stated.

On the contract win, Rami Yassine, the President, Eastern Hemisphere, at Halliburton said: “Under the programme, we will deploy intelligent automation solutions for fracturing to optimise performance in real time and support disciplined implementation across multi-well campaigns. These technologies support digital integration across operations while advancing efficiency and operational reliability.”

“This award highlights our long-standing collaboration with Aramco and builds on more than 80 years in the kingdom, while advancing unconventional gas development,” he stated.

“Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Halliburton will deploy the Kingdom’s first fully integrated intelligent fracturing platform through Octiv Auto Frac and Sensori fracturing monitoring services to contribute to asset value for one of the world’s largest unconventional fields,” he added.

Halliburton said the development activities in the Jafurah Basin were underway. To support this effort, the US group plans to increase its investment in local manufacturing, improve its supply chain, and expand workforce development programs within the kingdom, aiming to scale operations and sustain high performance as unconventional activity accelerates.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton has been creating innovative technologies, products, and services that help customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future.-TradeArabia News Service

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