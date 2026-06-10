Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has secured a major contract worth KD303.5 million ($992 million) from Kuwait Oil Company for the construction of export crude storage facilities as well providing key upgrades to its energy infrastructure.

This comes following the approval from Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) for the contract award, reported local newspaper Al Rai.

Mina Al Ahmadi is the country's main port for the export of crude oil with operational oil export terminals at Mina Abdullah, Mina Shuaiba, and Mina Saud, according to market reports.

The KOC project covers the development of storage facilities for Kuwait Export Crude and Jurassic crude and enhancements to existing oil export infrastructure, it added.

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