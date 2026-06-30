Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has announced that it has received bids for three major power infrastructure projects aimed at supporting industrial lift pumps and remote header manifolds across South and East Kuwait.

Of these, Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company (MECC) has emerged as the apparent lowest bidder for all three contracts, submitting a combined bid value of KD132.28 million ($427 million).

A member of the Ali Alghanim & Sons Group, it is one of the leading EPC contractors in major pipeline projects, civil works, major Equipment, plant installation & Operation and maintenance projects.

These projects form part of KOC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen electrical infrastructure required for oil production and field development operations.

Several leading regional and international contractors are in the race including Amco Engineering and Construction, Nasser Mohammed Al Badah & Partner General Trading & Contracting, Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco), Joint Group Contracting Company, Engineering Company for Petroleum and Chemical Industries (ENPPI), Badr Al Mulla & Brothers Company and Industrial Company for Electrical Projects.

The bids are currently under technical and commercial evaluation by Kuwait Oil Company prior to contract award.

According to KOC, the scope of work for the winning bidder across the three projects includes the engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of new electrical substations and associated transmission and distribution infrastructure required to provide reliable power supply to industrial lift pumps and remote header manifold facilities.

For the first contract, covering the Power Supply for Industrial Lift Pumps, Phase II, and Remote Header Manifolds in Southern and Eastern Kuwait (Construction of Area Substations No. 6, 10 and 12), MECC submitted the lowest bid of KD65.76 million.

For the second, related to the Power Supply for Industrial Lift Pumps and Remote Header Manifolds in South and East Kuwait (Construction of Area Substations No. 7, 9 and 11), the company submitted the lowest offer of KD35.76 million.

For the third package, covering the Power Supply for Industrial Lift Pumps and Remote Header Manifolds in South and East Kuwait (Construction of Area Substations No. 8 and 13), MECC submitted the lowest bid of KD30.76 million.

The projects are expected to enhance operational reliability, support increased production capacity, and strengthen field infrastructure across KOC’s South and East Kuwait operations, it added.

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