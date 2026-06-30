Eni, in partnership with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) through the Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture, announced the start-up of hydrocarbon production enabled by the Sabratha Compression Project, a strategic offshore development designed to sustain and increase gas output from the Bahr Essalam gas field, located approximately 100 km off the coast.

The Sabratha Compression Project consists of the installation of a new 1,600-tonne compression module on the Sabratha platform, equipped with new compression trains, providing an overall compression capacity of about 440 MMscfd.

The new module enables production under low-pressure conditions, offsetting the natural decline of the Bahr Essalam field and maximising gas recovery, ensuring increased volumes of gas of about 800 million cubic meters per year and associated condensate.

This additional production will play a critical role in sustaining national power generation, reinforcing Libya’s energy security, and supporting export to Italy via the Greenstream pipeline.

The successful start-up of the Sabratha Compression Project confirms Eni and NOC’s commitment to timely deliver complex offshore developments, even in challenging environments.

The project strengthens the resilience of Libya’s gas infrastructure and represents a tangible contribution to the stability and growth of the country’s energy sector.

Two additional strategic projects are presently in execution in the country: Bouri Gas Utilisation Project, whose tie-in and commissioning activities are currently underway after the recent installation of the Bouri Gas Recovery Module, and Structures A&E, whose execution is underway to develop two offshore gas fields.

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