Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) is preparing to issue a tender for a major flare gas recovery project at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery and Gas Plant, local Arabic-language daily Aljarida reported on Sunday.

The report said the project, which is included in KNPC's fiscal 2025-26 capital expenditure programme, will capture emissions from 13 hydrocarbon flare stacks and three acid-gas relief stacks at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery and Gas Plant.

The scope includes detailed engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of three new flare gas recovery units, together with associated facilities, equipment and upgrades to the existing flare gas recovery system.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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