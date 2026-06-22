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Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has opened bids for the 100-megawatt (MW) Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Plant (BAJ Solar IPP).
Bids were received from Yellow Door Energy Projects Co, the Bahrain subsidiary of UAE-based Yellow Door Energy (YDE) and Saudi-listed ACWA.
According to bid opening results, the YDE unit submitted a bid of 11.398 Bahraini dinars while ACWA submitted a bid of BHD 15.440
Though the tender board notice didn’t elaborate, YDE’s bid is likely equivalent to 11.398 fils/kWh or 3.023 US cents per kWh while ACWA’s is equivalent to 15.440 fils per kWh or 4.095 US cents per kWh.
The solar project is being procured under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model and will operate under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with EWA.
The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 16 October 2025.
Bahrain aims to achieve a 20 percent share for renewable energy in its power generation mix by 2035.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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