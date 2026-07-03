Jordan has started inviting expressions of interest (EOIs) and prequalifying private sector companies to operate and manage the country's wastewater infrastructure, according to documents released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government plans to launch competitive tenders by May 2027 for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of wastewater treatment plants under contracts with a minimum duration of five years, IMF’s Fifth Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Second Review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) noted.

According to the documents, the tenders will cover at least 50 percent of Jordan's total national wastewater treatment capacity, excluding the As-Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant, equivalent to approximately 110,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) of treatment capacity.

This initiative aims to increase the share of treated wastewater for irrigation relative to freshwater to 35 percent by the end of 2027 and 45 percent by 2030, under the National Water Strategy 2023-2040.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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