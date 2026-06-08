Oman's Barka Water and Power Company has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale, dismantling and removal of its two seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants.



The project will proceed in two phases, the company said in a statement to the Muscat stock exchange.



The first phase includes the issuance of tender documents, access to a virtual data room covering all relevant documents, drawings, and reports, as well as site visits.



The second phase will cover commercial offer submissions, including bid bonds.



Both SWRO plants have a design life of 20 years, with about 50 percent of design life still available for commercial use.



SWRO-1, with a desalinated capacity of 45,500 cubic metres per day (m3/day), began commercial operations in the second quarter of 2014. The EPC contractor was Spain's Abeinsa.



SWRO-2 started commercial operations in the first quarter of 2016 and has a desalinated capacity of 57,000 m3/day. The EPC contract was Osmoflo from Australia.



In October 2025, the company said the water purchase agreements (WPAs) for the RO plants expired on September 29, 2024, upon completion of their extended terms, and the plants have since ceased operations.



Barka said that the RO plants have already been impaired in their financial statements and no material loss is expected upon their disposal.



The company will obtain all necessary approvals for the disposal of the RO plants, the statement added.

Post-sale of the RO plants, the company will be left with the main plant which consists of a 427-megawatts (MW) gas fired power generation facility and a 91,000 m3/day Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) desalination facility.

Shareholders in Barka Power and Water Company include ACWA (41.91 percent), Civil Services Pension Fund (9.95 percent), Ministry of Defence Pension Fund and public (35 percent), according to published data.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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