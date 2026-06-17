Oman’s Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has invited bids for consultancy services to prepare a detailed master plan (DMP) for the development of a Green Metals Zone, a Green Manufacturing Zone (Green Park), and associated silica-based projects at Duqm.

According to the tender notice, bid submissions are due on 14 July 2026, with priced bids scheduled to be opened on the same day. Tender document sales will close on 30 June 2026.

The consultancy assignment is intended to support the activation and development of the three industrial zones, which are being positioned to attract investments in green metals, advanced manufacturing, silica-based industries and clean energy value chains.

The scope of work includes the preparation of commercial and feasibility studies, market assessments, investment positioning strategies and investor attraction plans.

The selected consultant will also be responsible for developing project classification frameworks, regulatory guidelines, evaluation methodologies and decision-making matrices to support future investment and development activities.

In addition, the contract covers preparation of a detailed master plan and advanced engineering designs for the zones, along with the development of integrated infrastructure plans covering utility corridors, logistics connectivity, environmental systems and supporting infrastructure to ensure the zones are implementation-ready.

SEZAD said the objective is to establish fully coordinated planning and development frameworks capable of supporting current and future strategic industrial projects aligned with heavy industry, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and associated downstream sectors.

Last week, SEZAD had announced the signing of investment agreements worth more than $7.5 billion, which included green hydrogen and battery anode materials projects.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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